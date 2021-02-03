Pre-K Lottery Application Process Opens February 18th

Lottery applications for SCCPSS Pre-K Lottery Funded Sites will be available online beginning Tuesday, February 16, 2021 through Thursday, March 4, 2021. More information and a site list can be found at this spwww.sccpss.com/ aa/si/pk/Pages/Application. aspx

To qualify for the lottery process, parents must be prepared to submit the child’s birth certificate and proof of address with the online application. All applications must be submitted by March 4, 2021. An independent, computerized lottery process will take place and parents will be notified of their child’s placement or wait list status by email on April 8, 2020

Funding from the Georgia Lottery provides a limited number of Pre-Kindergarten classes. The program provides services to children who are four years old on or before September 1, 2021 and residing in Chatham County.

For additional information, please email: amanda.drought@sccpss.com