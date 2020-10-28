Praying and Politics

Prayer is a mandate!

Did you vote? Did you pray and will you pray for our leaders? It’s praying time and prayer is always in season!

There are many Christians who are concerned about the outcome of many areas of this year’s nationwide elections, especially the presidential election. If you listened to the political speeches, you know that the Christian principle and standards our country was founded upon are slowly losing a foothold in America. You do remember “In God we trust”?

Many politicians have openly stated that they will make changes in the laws of our nation and state. Many of which are in defiance of what God teaches us in the Bible. Christians need to spend more time in prayer for this country’s leadership. Remember that God has the power to change even the best or worst political leaders in this country and throughout the world.

Calls to pray for political leaders are familiar. We know Scripture requires it: “I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for everyone,” writes the apostle Paul in 1 Timothy 2:1– 2, “for kings and all who are in high positions, so that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and dignity” (NRSV throughout). We know, too, that prayers are commanded no matter what we make of our leaders’ politics. We pray for their prudence and success for the sake of our nation, even if we didn’t vote for them.

2 Chronicles 7:14 is a verse that I’ve used to preface social, civic and political presentations. 14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

The word “if” in this text suggests that things can change and that things can be better. The word “if” also suggests POSSIBILITIES and with possibilities comes RESPONSIBILITIES. We must humble ourselves, pray, seek God’s face and turn from our wicked ways.

I believe that a lot of the nation’s problems and unchristian legislation is because of our failure to make prayer our number one priority.

Our bold decision to kneel at God’s throne when we’re being pulled to one side or the other allows God to change our hearts — and the hearts of people we pray for. This election year, join me in praying for our country and its leaders, asking God to help us all see each other with His love. 1. Pray for candidates to seek God’s guidance. 2. Pray that candidates (and all of us!) would have listening ears and soft hearts. 3. Pray for candidates to address poverty and justice issues. 4. Pray for strength and encouragement for our leaders and election candidates. 5. Pray that our leaders would commit to working together (and that we would too). 6. Pray that we would see each other through Jesus’ eyes.

Imagine how different our lives would be if we loved each other like Jesus loves us. It’s not always easy to love our own family and friends, let alone people who seem to insult us or our beliefs. During the election, we’ll see people default to anger, and we may do the same ourselves. But Jesus’ call to love makes no exceptions for election season. www.pilgrimbaptistchurchofsavannah.org