POSTPONED: Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

The Board of Directors and members of the Parade Committee of the Observance Day Association, Inc. met on the evening of January 6, 2022, regarding the parade in honor of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. scheduled for January 17, 2022, in Savannah, Georgia.

The question at hand was whether to conduct this year’s parade. The major points of review were as follows:

• The Observance Day Association, Inc. was unable to produce a parade in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

• The parade is among the most highly anticipated events in the Savannah community from year to year.

• Having the parade would provide a means of outlet for a community that has been in a hunker-down posture for two years.

• The OMICRON variant of COVID-19 is highly transmissible even among those who have been vaccinated and have had booster shots.

• Even though the parade would be an outdoors event, the proximity of those watching the parade raises the potential for becoming a super-spreader event.

• The health and welfare of the citizens of Savannah and Chatham County, the volunteers that stage the parade, and the participants in the parade far outweigh any benefits the parade might provide.

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Association, Inc. after careful consideration, has decided to postpone its annual M.L. King parade event.

The new date has not been finalized but will be announced at a later time. “This was not a decision we arrived at lightly, but the safety of our community is our highest priority.”

Applications previously submitted for the parade will be honored for the new date or, if you cannot make it, you will be able to request a refund. Applicants will receive an email with additional details.