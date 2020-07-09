Post Seat Holder Election Announcement

Pursuant to Chatham County Democratic Committee (CCDC) By-Laws, Article III, Section 3.4, on July 22, from 6 – 8 p.m., the CCDC will hold Post Seat Holder Elections.



District Caucusing information will be available closer to July 22 to ensure the health, safety, and accessibility of Chatham County Democrats. Follow us on Facebook (@ccdcgeorgia), visit our website (www.ccdcgeorgia.com), or sign up for the email list for updates.



If a Democrat wishes to declare a desire to be a Post Seat Holder candidate, declare by July 15 by email to both ccdcgeorgia@gmail.com and glenada@hotmail.com. The ballot will reflect everyone declared by the 15th. If one wishes to be a candidate after the 15th, write-ins are acceptable.



To vote by an absentee ballot, email ccdcgeorgia@gmail.com. A ballot will be emailed to you on or before July 22.

Current Post Seat Holders and their terms are on www.ccdcgeorgia.com.