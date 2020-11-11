Pooler Resident, Lisa Washington’s Book, “Love Lifted Me”, Wins Global Award

The votes are in and Lisa Washington’s third book, Love Lifted Me, won the Author Elite Award for Clean Romance. Award Winners were announced on October 23 during a virtual ceremony presented live on Facebook. Winners were given the chance to speak through video call and Washington used the time to thank her family, friends and faith.

This is Washington’s second year participating in the Author Elite Awards. Her second novel More Than You Know placed in the 2019 Top 10 finalists for the General Fiction category. She was also awarded the Best Christian Fiction Award by the 2018 African American Literary Award Show with her first novel, When You Least Expect It. Along with the quality of her work, Washington claimed victory through the support of her loyal followers and readers. She maintains a strong social media presence and takes any opportunity to interact with her readers and expand her brand. Lisa Washington is an independent author who is currently working on her next series. The second book in her My Sister’s Keeper collection, Kaleigh, releases on December 8. Washington’s work is available for purchase through Amazon.com or Barnes & Noble’s. Readers can stay up to date with Washington’s work on her website authorlisawashington.com