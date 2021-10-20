Poll Location Changes Announced

The Board of Elections would like to remind voters that Precinct 7-11 was split earlier this year, adding two new precincts. If you have voted in this precinct at the Savannah 1ST Seventh-day Adventist Church, please check Georgia’s My Voter Page (https:// www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/ mvp.do) to see if your precinct and poll have changed.

For a complete list of the polling locations for the November 2, 2021 Municipal/Special Election, please visit our website at elections.chathamcountyga. gov/. We do not expect any further changes to polls at this time.