Please Save the Date for “Once Lost Now Found”

A celebration of artist Virginia Kiah’s 110th birthday to support the Campaign to Save the Kiah House Museum, featuring art show by Panhandle Slim

Join the (ADMI) African Diaspora Museology Institute–Friends of the Kiah Museum and Asa H. Gordon Library at Savannah State University in a celebration of Virginia Kiah’s 110th birthday on June 3. We will be debuting the installation of a painting by Panhandle Slim that was once placed on the Kiah House Museum for her birthday celebration in 2019 that was removed, lost, but found in 2021 and will now reside at Asa H. Gordon Library.

Schedule of events

Thursday, June 3: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Morning talk with Dr. Deborah Johnson-Simon and friends about Virginia Kiah and the efforts for the restoration of the Kiah house. Free, no registration needed. Outside the library under the oaks. Inside the library in case of rain.

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Afternoon talk with Dr. Deborah Johnson-Simon and friends about Virginia Kiah and the efforts for the restoration of the Kiah house. Free, no registration needed. Outside the library under the oaks. Inside the library in case of rain.

5:30 PM- 8:30 PM

Enjoy a show of Panhandle Slim’s artwork and purchase an original Panhandle Slim painting to support the Campaign to Save the Kiah House Museum. Librarians will be on hand to discuss the Special Collections at SSU and the collaboration between ADMI and Gordon Library. Free; please register through Eventbrite for the evening event. Asa H. Gordon Library

To contribute to the Kiah House Campaign anytime, visit www.gofundme.com/f/historic-kiah house-restoration-campaign