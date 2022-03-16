Plant Riverside To Host Shamrocks & Shenanigans Celebration March 16-20

Plant Riverside District – Savannah, Ga.’s newest and most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host the 2022 Shamrocks and Shenanigans Celebration in honor of St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 20 along Savannah’s riverfront at 400 W. River St.

The five-day event at Plant Riverside District will offer free live music on two riverfront stages, Irish dance performances, family-friendly activities, mini-golf and photos with Lucky the Leprechaun as well as festive food and drink options for all ages. Featured performers will include The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, Eric Culberson Blues Band, American Idiot (Green Day tribute band), Draucker, Lyn Avenue, Swamptooth and Ramona and the Riot.

“Our second annual Shamrocks and Shenanigans celebration will offer incredible entertainment on two main stages for area residents and guests of all ages,” said Richard C. Kessler, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. “We invite everyone to head down to Plant Riverside District, which is truly Savannah’s Entertainment District, to enjoy family-friendly activities and a fun-filled St. Patrick’s Day experience from March 16 through 20.”

Free kid-friendly activities include St. Patrick’s Day-themed Mini- Golf on March 16-19 from 1-6 p.m. and March 20 from 1-4 p.m., a Kids Corner featuring Irish-themed crafts with Jessica’s Rainbow Bright Kids Corner on March 18-20 from 1-4 p.m.; and nightly photos with Lucky the Leprechaun.

Additional highlights include nightly Irish-inspired aerial performances by Cirque Divina and special fountain shows featuring the Savannah Children’s Choir’s recording of “Let There be Peace on Earth” and music from “Riverdance.”

Plant Riverside District will also host a children’s St. Patrick’s Cookie Decorating experience on March 18 at 5 p.m. and March 19 at 2 p.m. This event includes the opportunity for kids to decorate and take home fresh-baked cookies as well as a chef’s hat and apron. Tickets are $20 and are available online at www.plantriversidedistrict.com.

Shamrocks and Shenanigans will kick off at noon on Wednesday, March 16 and will feature free live music throughout the afternoon and evening, including the Whitley Deputy Band from noon-3 p.m., a U.S. Navy Band Southeast performance from 2:45-3:30 p.m., Laiken Love and the Fellowship of Love from 4-7 p.m., Legacy-Irish School of Dance performances from 6-6:30 p.m., The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra from 6:30-8 p.m. and the Eric Culberson Blues Band from 8:15-11 p.m. Free Cirque Divina aerial performances will take place at 8:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., with fountain shows at 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Food and drink specials will be available at Plant Riverside District throughout the day.

A special Shamrock the Riverwalk Lighting Ceremony, led by The Kessler Collection’s Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler, will take place on March 16 at 8 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park overlooking the Savannah River. Plant Riverside District’s iconic smokestacks, fountains and other familiar landmarks will be illuminated with green lighting.

On St. Patrick’s Day, Plant Riverside will feature free live outdoor entertainment along the riverfront throughout the afternoon and evening, including Swamptooth from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Individually Twisted from 1-4 p.m., Lyn Avenue from 3-7 p.m., American Idiot (Green Day tribute band) from 7-10 p.m. and Ramona and the Riot from 9-11:30 p.m. Free evening aerial performances by Cirque Divina will take place at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., with fountain shows at 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Food and drink specials will be available throughout the day.

In addition, Electric Moon Skytop Lounge will host a special Shamrocks and Shenanigans Party on March 17 from noon until midnight for adults ages 21 and up, featuring a live DJ, specialty cocktails, hourly prize drawings and more ($20 admission at the door).

The fun will continue throughout the weekend, with free live music and dance performances, minigolf, children’s activities and Irish-themed food and drink on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20. For more information about the Shamrocks and Shenanigans celebration or to view a complete entertainment schedule, visit www.plantriverside.com.