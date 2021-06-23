Plant Riverside District to Host Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend on July 2-5

Plant Riverside District – Savannah, Ga.’s newest and most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host the Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend from Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5 to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. All family-friendly festivities, which are free and open to the public, will take place at The Kessler Collection’s Plant Riverside District, located on Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St.

The four-day event at Plant Riverside District will offer free live music and performances by Savannah Cirque, mini golf, a boat parade as well as food and drink options for all ages. Plant Riverside District will sponsor the Savannah’s Waterfront Annual Independence Day Fireworks Show, which will light up the sky directly across from Plant Riverside District on Sunday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Open seating on the riverwalk will also be available for the inaugural Freedom Floats Savannah July 4th Boat Parade, with the official judging in Montgomery Park on Sunday, July 4 from 3-5 p.m. Presented by the Freedom Boat Club, a parade of more than 40 vessels decked out in red, white and blue decor will travel down the Savannah River to compete for prizes.

“We warmly welcome Savannah residents and visitors to join us at Plant Riverside District for a lively, fun-filled Fourth of July celebration that is sure to become a new family tradition,” said Richard C. Kessler, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. “We encourage everyone to enjoy the best views of the Independence Day fireworks show and the Freedom Floats Savannah July 4th Boat Parade at Plant Riverside District.”

Featured performers at Plant Riverside District’s Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend include Lyn Avenue on Friday, July 2 from 7-10 p.m.; The Talisman on Saturday, July 3 from 7-10 p.m.; and Dueling Pianos on Sunday, July 4 at 2 p.m., followed by the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra from 6-9:30 p.m.

Additional highlights include A Red, White & Blue Spectacular circus show featuring awe-inspiring performances by Savannah Cirque on Friday, July 2; Saturday, July 3; and Sunday, July 4 at 8:30 p.m. in Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Plant Riverside District will also present a nightly America the Beautiful Fountain Show with themed music and stunning patriotic displays.

In addition, free mini golf will be available July 2, 3 and 4 from 1-5 p.m. in Montgomery Park. The nine-hole course will have a Savannah theme and appeal to guests of all ages.

Throughout the holiday weekend, Plant Riverside District’s iconic smokestacks, fountains and other familiar landmarks will be illuminated with red, white and blue lights after dark. Thirteen exceptional restaurants at Plant Riverside District, serving a variety of cuisine from around the world, will also offer a wide range of Fourth of July food and drink specials.

For more information about the Fourth of July festivities at Plant Riverside District or to view a complete entertainment schedule, visit www.plantriversidedistrict.com.