Plant Riverside District To Host “Savannah Salutes” Memorial Day Weekend Celebration

Plant Riverside District – which is known as Savannah’s Entertainment District – will host a special “Savannah Salutes” Memorial Day Weekend Celebration on Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30 along Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St. This family-friendly, patriotic event is free and open to the public.

The four-day “Savannah Salutes” Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Plant Riverside District will offer free live music as well as live aerial performances by Cirque Divina and food and drink options for all ages. Featured perform- ers include Charleston’s premier party band Super Deluxe on Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m.; local rock band Draucker on Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m.; Laiken Love and the Fellowship of Love on Sunday, May 29 at 1 p.m.; Bluffton, S.C.’s Whitley

Deputy Band on Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m.; and favorite local rock band Individually Twisted on Monday, May 30 at 7 p.m.

Additional highlights include awe-inspiring live performances by Cirque Divina on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. in Montgomery Park. Plant Riverside District will also present nightly fountain shows at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Martin Luther King, Jr. Park featuring patriotic music and a special salute to the U.S. armed forces.

“This four-day, family-friendly event at Plant Riverside District is the perfect way to kick-off the summer with live music, entertaining performances and much more,” said Richard C. Kessler, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. “We invite area residents and visitors to join us at the ‘Savannah Salutes’ Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Plant Riverside District as we honor our nation’s brave servicemen and servicewomen.”

Throughout the holiday weekend, Plant Riverside District’s iconic smokestacks, fountains and other landmarks will be illuminated with red, white and blue lights after dark. Memorial Day food and drink specials will be available throughout the holiday weekend at Plant Riverside District’s exceptional restaurants.

Guests are invited to bring their own blankets to enjoy a Memorial Day weekend picnic at Plant Riverside District or can purchase blankets on-site.

For more information about the 2022 “Savannah Salutes” Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Plant Riverside District or to view a complete entertainment schedule, visit www.plantriverside.com.