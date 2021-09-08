Plant Riverside District to Host Job Fair at New Atlantic Building on Sept. 9th

JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District will host a job fair Thursday, September 9, 2021; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. to fill a variety of positions for the new Atlantic Building, which will mark the final phase of development at Plant Riverside District. Cooks starting at $15.50/ hour and higher. Housekeeping and dishwashing positions starting at $15/ hour. Additional positions include food and beverage leadership, front office leadership, concert hall box office manager, banquet servers, engineers, pool attendants, groundskeepers and room attendants.

Medical, dental and vision benefits are available as well as a Marriott Room Discount Program, employee shift meals, tuition reimbursement, life insurance and more.. This event is free and open to the public.

A complete list of job openngs is available at kesslercollection.com/ careers. For additional information about the Plant Riverside District Job Fair, please contact jwmarriottsavannahjobs@kesslercollection.com.