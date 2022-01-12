Plant Riverside District To Dedicate MLK, Jr. Park & Unveil New Monument On Jan. 15

Let Freedom Ring: A Tribute to the Late Martin Luther King, Jr. Plant Riverside District, known as Savannah’s Entertainment District, will officially dedicate Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on the Savannah riverfront and will ceremoniously unveil a commissioned bronze monument dedicated to the late Civil Rights leader on Saturday, January 15 from 2:00 PM – 3:15 PM at 400 W. River Street. This event, which is free and open to the public, will include live gospel performances by the Mass Choir of St. Paul CME Church as well as the Savannah State University Wesleyan Gospel Choir. The construction of Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, which is the first park in Savannah dedicated to the legacy of Dr. King, was supported by The Kessler Collection, Georgia Power Foundation and the City of Savannah. The bronze memorial bust, which was approved by the King family, is the first monument to honor the late Dr. King in the City of Savannah.

Dignitaries in attendance will include Dr. Naomi King, sister-in-law of Martin Luther King, Jr.; Savannah Mayor Van Johnson; former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson; Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis; Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard; and Kessler Collection Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler. The new Martin Luther King, Jr. monument was commissioned by The Kessler Collection and created by acclaimed sculptor Franco Castelluccio, who studied anatomy at the Art Students League of New York and the School of Visual Arts in New York City. The monument includes a moving inscription on a stately granite base and will anchor Martin Luther King, Jr. Park at Plant Riverside District in perpetuity.

Plant Riverside District will also present free live music in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 15, 16 and 17. In addition, a special Martin Luther King, Jr. musical tribute by William Austin Smith, inspired by King’s legendary “I Have a Dream” speech, will be performed each evening at 9 p.m. during the fountain show at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.