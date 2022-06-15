Plant Riverside District to Debut Monthly Gospel Sunday Brunch at District Live

Gospel Sunday Brunch at Plant Riverside District. Plant Riverside District – which is known as Savannah’s Entertainment District – will host a new monthly Gospel Sunday Brunch at District Live, a state-of-the-art live music venue at Plant Riverside District, starting on Father’s Day and Juneteenth on Sunday, June 19. This family-friendly event will feature a buffet-style brunch prepared by the exceptional culinary team at Plant Riverside

District as well as inspiring live performances by Savannah State University’s Wesleyan Gospel Choir.

Brunch buffet menu offerings will include Slow-Smoked Brisket, Chicken and Waffles, Eggs with Smoked Bacon and Cheddar, Cinnamon Raisin Bread Pudding French Toast, Poached Shrimp Baked Mac ‘n’ Cheese and a selection of freshly baked pastries and desserts. Guests over 21 years of age will also receive a complimentary glass of Prosecco.

The Gospel Sunday Brunch at Plant Riverside District is open to the public. Reservations are required. Pricing is $35++ for adults and $18++ for children ages 5 to 12. A portion of the proceeds from the Gospel Sunday Brunch will be donated to Savannah State University’s Wesleyan Gospel Choir. Reservations are required t To make a reservation, go to bit.ly/ 3b1A7hB vor visit OpenTable.com