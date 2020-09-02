Pittman Enterprise Joins Savannah Chapter of The Links, Inc. To Make $32,500 Donation to Tech for Kids, Campaign for Chromebooks

The Savannah (GA) Chapter, The Links, Incorporated, launched the Tech for Kids Campaign for Chromebooks in response to the Savannah Chatham Public School System’s decision to open the 2020- 21 school year as a virtual learning environment.

Angela B. Young, Chapter President said Chapter members began discussing how they could make a difference in this community during the COVID pandemic. Supporting families and children in reaching educational goals is a core value of The Links, Incorporated so providing technical resources for children in Savannah seemed like a program that would have a far reaching impact. The Chapter found a generous partner in Pittman Enterprise which includes Chatham Parkway Toyota, Chatham Parkway Lexus, Chatham Parkway Subaru, Rincon Chevrolet and Hilton Head Lexus. Pittman Enterprise shared the same vision.

While the school district’s decision to open virtually was dictated by unsafe conditions, doing so invited new challenges for district staff, families, and students. Superintendent Ann Levett acknowledged that opening virtually would further highlight obstacles for many families without immediate access to electronic devices, internet or Wi-Fi. Thus, Superintendent Levett and her staff launched a campaign to solicit community support to address these resource gaps.

As the Tech for Kids, Campaign for Chromebooks began, Pamela Greathouse, a member of the Chapter, agreed with her husband, Jesse Greathouse that his dealership, Rincon Chevrolet would make a donation and he asked the other automotive dealerships of Pittman Enterprise to donate as well. As the discussions progressed, Alma Pittman, Vice President of Community Affairs for Pittman Enterprise, and her husband Winston Pittman, Sr. President, Chatham Parkway Automotive Group, learned of the needs and agreed to donate $ 32,500. Mrs. Pittman is a nurse by training and began her career working in pediatric nursing. As a young professional, she was keenly aware of the needs families and children often have in the most desperate of times. Her belief is “Education is key.” She wants young people to understand education is important to their success and anything she can do to enhance every child’s ability to succeed is where the company wants to give.

Over and beyond the business operations, Mr. and Mrs. Winston Pittman, Sr. have given generously to numerous organizations and educational institutions including Jackson State University where the College of business was named in honor of Mr. Pittman. The Pittmans serve on various community boards and civic associations including Quinn Chapel A.M.E Church in Louisville, Kentucky and the Board of Overseers at the University of Louisville.

The Savannah (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, will implement programs this year that will easily adapt to the virtual environment: an oral health education initiative, mentoring, and financial literacy. In addition, plans are underway to ensure The New Beginning Art Exhibition, in its 20th year, can be staged in the virtual environment.