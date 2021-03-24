Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Wins State Awards

Even during a pandemic, their cause sped on its way in the Savannah Community. Now the work of the men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated was once again recognized on the state level! On Saturday, March 13, 2021, during the Phi Beta Sigma Virtual Georgia State Conference, the Tau Beta Sigma Alumni Chapter received the prestigious honor and recognition as being the State of Georgia’s 2020 Alumni Chapter of the Year. Including this year’s honor, the award-winning Chapter has received this distinguished honor of being Chapter of the year in 2016, 2018, 2019. In addition to the Chapter of the year, the chapter was honored with the Social Action Award. This award is one of the four major programs of the international fraternity. The other programs are Bigger and Better Business, Education, and the newly adopted national program, Sigma Beta Club. During the conference, Kelvin Bryant,

Jr. was elected to the position of State Secretary. Bryant a 2014 initiate of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity also serves as the secretary for the local Tau Beta Sigma Chapter. Bryant is a graduate of the University of West Georgia and MPA candidate at Savannah State University.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity is a historically African American Greek lettered fraternity that was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C., January 9, 2014, by the Honorable A. Langston Taylor, Honorable Leonard F. Morse, and Honorable Charles I. Brown. The founders wanted to formulate an organization that would exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service. The Tau Beta Sigma Chapter was founded in 1933 in Savannah, Georgia. The fraternity’s motto is “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity”. For more information, please visit us at www.savannahsigmas.com