Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Increases Membership With Historic Line

The ongoing pandemic made things difficult, but the men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Tau Beta Sigma Chapter of Savannah welcomed a historic line of ten new members into their wondrous band. The following are the new members of the Fraternity: Maurice Burney, a music teacher at Claxton Elementary and Beulah Heights University graduate wants to influence the youth, especially the young African American males to rise above stereotypes that are given to them, but to define their own paths with guidance from positive role models. Frankie Smith II, a staff accountant, is a native Savannahian and Savannah State University Alumni. Smith seeks to breed expansion and service in emerging communities. Darius Scott is a Fort Valley State Alumni and software developer who wishes to serve and give back to the underserved communities in the greater Savannah area. Cedric James is a semi-retired law enforcement veteran with over 20 years of service. James is a Troy University graduate originally from North Charleston, South Carolina who wishes to provide a positive impact for the socioeconomically challenged. Tyree Lasseter is a sixth-grade teacher and Army veteran who graduated from Columbia College. Lasseter wishes to shorten the systematic gap between races. John Long, a seventh-grade teacher and boys’ basketball coach, is a graduate of the University of Nevada. Long wants to help young men realize that they can become anything and lead away from paths towards prison. Kenneth Blair Jr. is a Columbus, Georgia native and Savannah State Alumni. Blair currently works as a machine operator at National Gypsum and he plans to put words to action in his quest to be a positive example and a beacon of inspiration and refuge for at risk youth. Ralph Brown is an academic coach with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System and Vice-President of the Chatham Association of Educators (NEA) is a Graduate of Howard University. Brown wishes to provide the community with a new perspective of what public education could look like if the community as a whole were involved as true stakeholders concerning the future of the children. Trevon Williams is a Savannah native and entrepreneur who owns Royal Treatment Barber Parlor. William, a Savannah State Alum, hopes to unearth the feeling of community, hope, and love. The final member of this historic line is Dublin native Marcus Givens. Givens is a Savannah State Graduate and engineer with the Georgia Department of Transportation. He wants others to know that the fight is only over if you allow it to be. Chapter President Deion Williams said that “It’s always refreshing to bring in a new group of men into the fraternity because their drive and ambition to become members ignites a fire for other members and veteran members within the fraternity like myself who has been a member for ten years.” The ten members were welcomed into the Fraternity in late March.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity is a historically African American Greek lettered fraternity that was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C., January 9, 2014, by the Honorable A. Langston Taylor, Honorable Leonard F. Morse, and Honorable Charles I. Brown. The founders wanted to formulate an organization that would exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service. The Tau Beta Sigma Chapter was founded in 1933 in Savannah, Georgia. The fraternity’s motto is “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity”. For more information, please visit us at www.savannahsigmas.com.