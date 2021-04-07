Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Recognized At Its Regional Conference

The men of Sigma march on to even more accolades for their work in 2020. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated, Tau Beta Sigma Chapter of Savannah received numerous accolades during their virtual 2021 Regional Conference March 18 – March 20. The fraternity’s Southern Region consists of chapters from Alabama, The Bahamas, Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi.

The Tau Beta Sigma Chapter closed out 2020 ranking number three in the region for their fundraising efforts for the March for Babies project. The chapter also won the Education Award and were crowned the Diamond level Chapter of the Year for 2020. With the Chapter of the Year win, the Tau Beta Sigma Chapter advances to the Fraternity’s Conclave in Myrtle Beach, SC in August. During the Conclave the chapter will compete amongst other chapters from all over the world for the Fraternity’s coveted Model Chapter of the Year. To be considered for chapter of the year, the chapter submits reports of all the work that it did the previous year and those reports are then judged by committees on the state, regional, and international level. Chapters complete work in the fraternity’s three flagship programs, Bigger and Better Business, Education, and Social Action. Immediate Past President Moncello Stewart was also inducted into the coveted region’s Outstanding Sigma of the Southern Region. This distinction is the highest honor a member could obtain in the Southern Region. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity is a historically African American Greek lettered fraternity that was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C., January 9, 2014, by the Honorable A. Langston Taylor, Honorable Leonard F. Morse, and Honorable Charles I. Brown. The founders wanted to formulate an organization that would exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service. The Tau Beta Sigma Chapter was founded in 1933 in Savannah, Georgia. The fraternity’s motto is “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity”. For more information, please visit us at www.savannahsigmas.com