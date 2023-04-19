Phi Beta Sigma Collegiate Chapter Makes History at State Conference

Savannah State University’s Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Chapter, Gamma Zeta, participated in its Annual Georgia State Conference held in Augusta, Georgia, on March 2, 2023, through March 4, 2023.

Gamma Zeta Chapter shined bright by winning the State’s Step Show and has garnered a spot to compete against other states on the Fraternity’s Regional level. According to officials, Gamma Zeta is the first school to represent Georgia in twenty years. Gamma Zeta Chapter will compete against chapters from the Bahamas, Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi to represent the Southern Region at the Fraternity’s Conclave in Houston, Texas, in July.

In addition, Miss Georgia Phi Beta Sigma will be represented by Savannah State University Student Miss Mozzie Ellis. Ellis will compete at the Fraternity’s regional Conference, which will be held in Flowood, Mississippi. Ellis will represent the State of Georgia as its Queen for 2023- 2025. Former Miss Georgia Phi Beta Sigma and Miss Gamma Zeta, SSU Alumnae Ty’mesha Williams crowned Ellis. The president of the Gamma Zeta Chapter is Tre’mon Williams.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity is a historically African American Greek-lettered fraternity founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on January 9, 1914, by the Honorable A. Langston Taylor, Honorable Leonard F. Morse, and Honorable Charles I. Brown. The founders wanted to formulate an organization that would exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service. The Tau Beta Sigma Chapter was founded in 1933 in Savannah, Georgia. The Fraternity’s motto is “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity.” For more information, please visit us at www.savannahsigmas.com