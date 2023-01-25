Phase II of the Municipal Slavery Project Now Available To The Public

In 2014, the City of Savannah Municipal Archives released Phase I of the “Municipal Slavery Project” which documented the City’s ownership of enslaved individuals to support municipal work, and began identifying some of these individuals by name, including Chance, Monday, Bob, Ben, London, and Ellick.

The project identified the need for additional research and during the past year, the Municipal Archives enlisted the help of Research Historian Mark O’Dell to undertake a second phase of the project focused on the hiring out system, with the goal of making existing records containing information on the topic of slavery more accessible for historians, students, and citizens, and to raise awareness of the scope of the City’s use of enslaved labor to support municipal work and functions.

Phase II consisted of the transcription of City Treasurer’s records from 1806- 1866, capturing evidence of the use of enslaved men, women, and children by various City of Savannah departments (including the Streets and Lanes, Scavengers, and Fire departments).

The final products of this work are now available to the public, including a research summary explaining the data collection and analysis methodology, recommendations for further research, and instructions for using the Phase II spreadsheet and reports. The data collection spreadsheet has been provided in its original form to enable users to sort, analyze, and study the data for themselves.

Both phases of The Municipal Slavery Project, both Phase I and Phase II’s results, is available through the City’s website at www.savannahga. gov/slavery. Collection finding aids and inventories for the City’s historical records are available online at www.savannahga.gov/collections. The public can use the primary source collections by making a research appointment via email at Archives@savannahga.gov or by calling (912) 651-6412.