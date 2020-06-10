Peaceful Protest March At Savannah Beach

On Saturday, June 6, 2020 a Justice Peace Rally for George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery was held on Tybee Island. The event was organized by Pat Leiby, a Tybee resident and self-identified “Worker Bee” for TybeeMLK. Pat used word-of-mouth to spread the word by phone and person to-person instead of social media. Her decision to use this old-school technique made the event truly grassroots hometown activism.

Tybee City Councilwoman Nancy Rhinehart DeVetter spoke to the crowd. Rev. June Johnson, Vicar of All Saints Episcopal Church, spoke and she read a statement from Mayor Shirley Sessions who was unable to attend.

Isle of Hope 7th grader, Samuel P. Williams spoke about being an American male child of African ancestry. He is the TybeeMLK Speech winner for 2020. He is a gifted, passionate speaker.

Jamie Maury, TybeeMLK Humanitarian of the Year, prayed and inspired the people. Pastor Jamie is an Episcopal Priest, he founded St. Joseph Ministry for the Homeless in Savannah and works with Tiny Houses for Veterans project.

Tybee City Councilman Monty Parks and Jay Burke were in the crowd of about 120 people, as well as former City Council members Bill Garbett, Kathryn Williams and Mallory Pearce. Elaine Mcgruder of Tybee’s Planning Commission was also in attendance.

Everyone was wearing masks, so please forgive me if I missed naming you. It was a wonderful event.

Next….we sit together with the City Council to identify and dismantle structural racism in our beach community.

If you would like to join TybeeMLK to be involved with making changes at Savannah Beach, YOUR Beach!!! Please call or text Julia Pearce at 912-414- 0809 or email TybeeMLK@gmail.com.