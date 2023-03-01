Paul L. Taylor: Savannah’s First Black Fire Chief

Savannah had a new Fire Chief. After serving as interim fire chief for five months, Paul L. Taylor took over the top position of the fire department. Chief Taylor was the first black man to become chief of the Savannah Fire and Emergencies Services (Savannah Fire Department). The 53-year-old 28-year veteran was named by City Manager Michael Brown on Tuesday, April 17, 2001.

Taylor is a native of Savannah, GA, who grew up in public housing Yamacraw Village and is a graduate of Alfred E. Beach High School. He attended Savannah State University and Covington Theological Seminary College. He served in the United States Army as a helicopter crew chief from 1968 thru 1971.

Chief Taylor‘s vision was a department with very educated firefighters, a process that would provide welltrained fire administrators by encouraging personnel to earn college degrees. Firefighters improved on professionalism, through customer service, and public fire safety education in schools and in the community. The Extra Care Program was a service where firefighters visited the elderly and disabled citizens to develop relationships. A new Fire Station at 13 McKenna Dr. and Airways Ave. opened. Under Taylor’s leadership, The City of Savannah had the highest Fire Protection Classification (Insurance Service Office, ISO 2) in the department’s history which was awarded in 2003.

Chief Taylor retired after 33 years with SF&ES to become more involved in the real estate market. He embraced The Dream Makers, a first-time homeowners program that was a passion of his.