Paul E. Smith Launches Campaign For The Fifth District School Board

Native Savannahian, Paul E Smith announced his candidacy to become the new Fifth District Board Member of the Savannah Chatham County Public School System on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Liberty City Community Center.

Paul is a product of the Savannah Chatham School System having graduated from Beach High School and then Savannah State University. He completed his Master of Divinity Degree at Morehouse School of Religion in Atlanta, Georgia. Paul believes that we should always be cognizant of the generations that are following behind us. After Ms. Irene Gadson Hines announced that she would not run for the seat after her many years of service, Paul felt it was his time to build upon her legacy.

Paul believes in the principle of the proverb, “It takes a village!” He has confidence that it takes a collective approach to reaching the student. When community resources align with the resources and programming already built within the school system, then can the village provide a safe and healthy environment for our youth. He also believes that the board should work together to bridge and forge stronger relationships among all vested parties in education: the students, teachers, parents, and the community. Smith wants the system’s reading comprehension levels of students to be improved upon, and he is willing to find approaches to ensure that this occurs.

Paul is excited to learn more about what the community needs are. He is also excited about meeting with the citizens of Savannah and Chatham County to discuss his platform.

For more information about Paul, please visit www.paulsmithforthe5th.com. For campaign inquiries please email info@paulsmithforthe5th.com or call 912-695-9009.