Pastor Quentin J. Morris, Sr. Celebrates 8th Pastoral Anniversary

On Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 1:00PM, a drive-by appreciation for Pastor Quentin and Sis. Monina Morris and family will be held to celebrate their eight years of working in God’s vineyard at Tremont Temple Missionary Baptist Church. The COVID-19 pandemic may have separated members from attending service at the site, but because church is within our hearts and service continues virtually, we honor the work our Pastor has continued to do to serve and to reach souls virtually and through social distancing. The procession will line up in front of the Police Precinct on Montgomery and 32nd Streets, promptly at 12:30PM and no later than 12:45 PM. Feel free to decorate your cars with well wishes and congratulatory messages.

All are invited to drive by and greet the Pastor and family in the church’s parking lot to show and to return the love they have unselfishly given to support members and the community. Let us drive by in droves and show our love. Seniors needing transportation are asked to call the church office on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 between 9:30PM and 2:00PM with your requests. The office number is (912)234-0167