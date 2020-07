Come celebrate the 98th birthday of Pastor Matthew Southall Brown, Sr, in a celebratory parade of cars. On Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at 10:00 am, the procession will begin. The staging area will be located on Hopkins Street next to Alfred E. Beach High School. Pastor Brown will be seated on the porch of 925 West Victory Drive, the resident his parents purchased in 1938. Participants are encouraged to remain in their cars. P.S. IT’S A SURPRISE!