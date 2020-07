Last Saturday, July 18th over 30 decorated vehicles lined up at A. E. Beach High School in preparation to parade down Victory Drive at Stevens St. to celebrate the 98th birthday of Pastor Matthew Southall Brown, Sr, with a celebratory parade of cars.

The procession began at 10 a.m,. Pastor Brown was seated on the porch of 925 West Victory Drive, the resident his parents purchased in 1938. It was a delightful celebration.