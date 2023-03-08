Pastor Corey B. Thomas Messenger for Connor’s Temple 96th Church Anniversary

On March 19, 2023, Connor’s Temple Baptist Church will celebrate 96 years of serving God and ministering to humankind. The church was founded in 1927 and in 1928 moved to its current location. During this time period, five pastors have shepherded the flock. The theme for this year’s celebration is: “God’s Vision… Our Future”.

The messenger for the 10:00 A.M. Worship Service will be Pastor Corey B. Thomas of the New Beria Missionary Baptist Church in Elkmont, Alabama. He was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, and served eight years in the United States Army (Special Operations Command) where he received several Meritorious Service awards and an honorable discharge.

He entered the ministry at age 15 and began his ministerial training at Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. John H. James where he served as Youth Minister and Chaplain of the Citywide Youth Congress. He became a licensed Minister in 1987.

While stationed in Savannah, Georgia in 1993, he served as the Youth Pastor and Youth Advisor at the Beulah Missionary Baptist Church and was ordained through the Mt. Herman Missionary Baptist Association in 1998. In 1999 he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Theology at Jacksonville Theology Seminary in Jacksonville, Florida.

Pastor Thomas has served in several ministerial capacities including: Associate Minister to Pastor Woodrow Kirby at Big Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church in Madison, Alabama; ; Pastored at Bell Primitive Baptist Church in Decatur, Alabama; and as Chaplain for the Decatur and Huntsville Police Department.

In 2010 Pastor Thomas was elected as Senior Pastor of New Beria Missionary Baptist

Church where he currently serves. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 2012 at Columbia College (Columbia, Missouri) and is a Life Member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

The public is invited to worship with Connor’s Temple in-person, on YouTube, or Facebook. Bishop Thomas J. Sills is Pastor and the Church Anniversary Chairman is Bro. George Echols. The church is located at 509 West Gwinnett Street.