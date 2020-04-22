Partnership Between Federal, State and Local Stakeholders Provides Meals For Area Homeless

The City of Savannah, in collaboration with local faith-based organizations, participating through the Chatham Emergency Management Agency’s (CEMA) Disaster Faith Network began distributing meals to the unsheltered homeless population today.

Local leaders received information that two critical infrastructure meal providers would no longer be able to operate as of last Friday, due to health concerns for their limited volunteer staff base. Under guidance from federal, state and local agencies to include: FEMA, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Department of Public Health and CEMA; it is critical to maintain meal service for our homeless population during this pandemic.

Thanks to the support of our state delegation, the City of Savannah has acquired Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) through a partnership with the state of Georgia and CEMA. Earlier this week CEMA solicited volunteers through its Disaster Faith Network; a collective group of local faith-based organizations that support disaster recovery efforts.

“We are thankful for the numerous volunteers who have supported this effort and are willing to help the most vulnerable within our community,” said Van R. Johnson, II, Mayor of the City of Savannah. “This is an example of true partnership that would not have occurred without everyone doing their part to meet the needs of our entire community, even those without a permanent place to shelter.”