Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Services Hires New Executive Director

Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Services recently hired Desmond Crayton as the new Executive Director as the organization continues to support homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth in Chatham County. Crayton will succeed Julie Wade, who held the position for five years.

“I’m extremely excited to become a resident of Savannah and to begin serving as the Executive Director of Park Place Outreach,” Crayton said. “I believe for families to function in a healthy way our communities must support them with love and empower them by teaching them the necessary skills to be successful.”

Crayton has dedicated his career to serving young people and their families. A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, Crayton earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Dillard University and a master’s degree in sociology from the University of New Orleans. Crayton worked for Boys Town for seventeen years in different capacities, most of which were leadership roles. He will leave his position as the Director of Boys Town of North Florida Family Home Program, where he oversees operations of five group homes and an on-campus learning academy, to begin his new role with Park Place Outreach.

Under Wade’s leadership, Park Place has expanded to include the Family Always Matters Program, a family preservation after-school program, the Transitional Living Program for males age 18-21, and the Rapid Re-Housing Program. “I have been honored to lead Park Place through a period of growth and transition to serve more youth and to serve them more comprehensively,” Wade said. “Des has extensive experience working with and supporting adolescent youth experiencing trauma and homelessness. His skills and leadership will elevate Park Place’s level of services to meet the ever-changing and demanding needs of teens in our community.”

Megan Manly, incoming President of the Board of Directors, expressed excitement over Crayton’s hiring and the fresh perspective he will bring.

“We know he will carry on and build upon the outstanding work that Julie Wade has done to ensure that Park Place offers high-level support to at-risk youth and young adults in our community,” Manly said.

Crayton starts his new role on January 3, 2022.