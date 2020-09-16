Park Place Outreach Raises $13K During Derby Delivered Benefit

Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Services recently hosted a Derby Delivered event which raised $13,000 in partnership with The Olde Pink House and Woodford Reserve.

Derby packages were delivered directly to attendees’ homes and served by The Olde Pink House employees and Park Place Outreach volunteers. Derby packages included pre-batched mint julep by Woodford Reserve, a 2020 Derby Bottle of Woodford Reserve, Woodford Reserve Rye, Woodford Reserve Double Oak, and appetizers by The Olde Pink House. Attendees were encouraged to participate in a virtual silent auction benefitting Park Place Outreach while watching the 146th Kentucky Derby.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in Reynold’s Square in Savannah’s Historic District, but quickly shifted to an at-home event due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

“As we all know, the word of 2020 is pivot. When we learned our event could not proceed on Reynolds Square as planned, so we decided to take the Derby to our guests, instead of having them come to us. Everyone was very gracious in embracing our reinvented format, and we delivered Derby parties, to include generous supplies from Woodford Reserve, delicious food from The Olde Pink House, and even a personal bartender. In the end, I think people were more comfortable in their homes with their immediate circle of friends, and we had a great time party hopping all afternoon,” said Park Place Outreach Executive Director Julie Wade.

The money raised from the event will go towards program services and day-to-day activities for the youth.