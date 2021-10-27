Pamela Perkins Promoted To Park Place Outreach Shelter Director

Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Services recently promoted Pamela Perkins to Youth Emergency Shelter Director where she works to support homeless, runaway, and atrisk teens in the Savannah community.

In her new position, Ms. Perkins will work closely with Park Place’s youth and their families to identify trauma and create workable long-term relationships and solutions, and she will oversee all Youth Emergency Shelter operations and programming. Ms. Perkins holds a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in hu- man service administration. She previously worked as a Park Place Case Manager and the Interim Program Director supporting the youth who live at the shelter.

“Ms. Perkins is a generous and dedicated member of our team. She started at Park Place as an intern, and we are so grateful she has grown as a compassionate leader for our Emergency Shelter program,” said Julie Wade, Executive Director.

“My hope is to create something meaningful within this established agency that will be impactful for the youth and families that we serve,” Ms. Perkins said.

Ms. Perkins is responsible for overseeing the Youth Emergency Shelter, which can house up to twelve teens ages 11-17. She works closely with the youth’s parents/guardians, case managers, and other Park Place staff to support at-risk youth and their families, increase their functional levels, and reunify families whenever possible.

“Park Place Outreach is definitely a safe haven in our community for youth from all walks of life, and I find great joy in being able to work with the youth that we serve,” said Ms. Perkins.