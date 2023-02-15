‘Our Legacy Thrives’ Through The 34th Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival

The Savannah Black Heritage Festival (SBHF) lives on now through its 34th year with the theme “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.” Savannah State University is pleased to announce the festival that will take place February 1-28, 2023 in person.

“This festival is very important and after covid it was more evident. This is a cultural and historical opportunity for our culture that we (the committee) fought for. It gives our youth background, culture and legacy to be proud of,” said Teresa-Michelle Walker Jackson, Executive Director of SBHF.

The festival experience will be sure to bring cultural education, economic growth for local Black-owned businesses and exposure to the performing and visual arts, as well as historical gems and entertainment for all demographics and interests throughout the celebration.

This is a special year for our festival after a threeyear virtual hiatus and since we are honoring W.W. Law’s 100th Birthday (01/01/1923). The 1st SBHF was held August 20, 1988, and originated under the guidance and leadership of the late Westley W. Law. “W.W. Law was also very instrumental in starting this festival and the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum. He has done so much for this community and he is a part of our legacy thriving,” said Walker Jackson.

There will be a ‘free admission’ museum day on Sunday, Feb. 19 in celebration of Law’s 100th birthday that is open to the public.

The powerful Gospel Explosion Concert will be Sunday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship. Opening performances by Savannah State University’s Wesleyan Gospel Choir members and American Idol contestant Gazzie White and MC E. Larry Mcduffie. Headlining the Gospel Explosion is G. Allen Battle and Family Worship.

This year’s festival will also feature the acclaimed Step Afrika! dance company which dedicates its performance style to the African American tradition of “stepping.”

Returning as well is the festive family fun experience “Grand Festival Day” on Saturday, February 18 at the Savannah Civic Center (301 W. Oglethorpe Ave). Savannah State University from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An array of family oriented activities, a vendor marketplace, and a concert featuring A Nickel Bag of Funk. Free ice skating and lessons for children 17 and under available from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

For the full schedule of the day which includes the Health Fair, Honda Battle of the Bands Watch Party and more visit the festival website.

“We are so happy that we have this day back. There are activities for the whole family of all ages. From the health fair to a variety of performances from local talent, Magic Marc, storytelling, local vendors, and more,” said Walker

Jackson.

For up-to-date details and access to the virtual offerings, visit www.savannahblackheritagefestival.org or call 912-358-4309.