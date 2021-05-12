Our Black Ambassadors

By Savannah Tribune | on May 12, 2021

LADIES!!! thanks for your leadership. we honor you for the past, present and future. We need you and you and all for a successful future. thanks!!!

ACCEPTING THE

TRUTH

THE TRUTH BREEDS

JOY!

When we experience the truth, our bodies accept a HOLY MOMENT. Yes! You can also accept the fears and distractions, these factors can prevent us from seeing the beauty of living a strong faith that can release the obstacles we are afraid to let go. People with the do nothing attitude, I know it all – Negative to the Bone, can cause us the joyful moments of doing what is right with relaxing our mind and body.

WE ALL NEED THE

VACCINE SHOT OR

SHOTS.

COVID Kills Us

The Vaccine Saves Us

The Decision is Yours!

For more information contact Ezekial Brown

Northwest Alliance

(912) 236-0720

Willing Hearts Ministry Community Church 7th Anniversary
Jada Evans Named Superintendent's Student of the Month – April 2021
SCCPSS District Teacher Of The Year Cherie Dennis Named Top Ten Finalist For State Teacher Of The Year

