Ossoff & Warnock Announce Resources To Help Veterans

U.S. Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff secured new resources to help veterans reenter the workforce and find stable housing.

Sens. Ossoff and Warnock today announced the new resources through the Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program for three Georgia organizations that work to help veterans access job training and get the support they need to return to the workforce.

“Just weeks after the Senate passed a historic expansion of health care for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, we have secured these grants for Georgia organizations that help veterans find good-paying jobs,” said Sen. Ossoff.

“It’s our duty to stand up for the people who stand up for us,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “I was proud to team up with Senator Ossoff to secure new federal investments that will help give Georgia’s veterans the resources and tools they need to secure safe housing and seamlessly enter the workforce.”

This is the latest step Sens. Ossoff and Warnock have taken to ensure the well-being and safety of veterans in Georgia.

Last year, the Senators also secured over $2.5 million for Georgia organizations that work to reduce veteran homelessness

This month, Sen. Ossoff also introduced the bipartisan Military Families Mental Health Services Act, which would help expand mental health services for military families and veterans in Georgia and nationwide.