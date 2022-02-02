Orlando Scott Announces Campaign For Georgia Senate District 2 Seat

Orlando Scott, a lifelong Savannah resident, community faith leader, and active democratic member, announced his bid for Georgia State Senate 2nd District on Monday, January 31, 2022. No stranger to politics, in 2020 Scott ran as the Democratic nominee for Chatham County Commissioner 7th District.

A graduate of Savannah State University School of Business, Scott has over 20+ years of multiunit leadership experience in the retail industry. His success in leading leaders to work at high levels in fiscal and political management structures will be crucial in our current political environment. In addition to his day-to-day operations, he currently serves as treasurer for the Chatham County Democratic Committee. As a faith leader and community partner he has spent countless hours volunteering to make our community a better place to live.

Scott gives credit to our current GA State Senator Lester Jackson for working hard in our community, a man who he has studied and admired for many years. After spending the past few weeks talking with family and key community stakeholders, the right successor to fill the void was the common question continuously asked. He will tell you, “The simple fact is, I’m that candidate.”

“I am running to make a difference in the lives of the constituents I desire to serve. We win together with sound policy initiatives such as the expansion of Medicaid, voter rights that work for all Georgians, and a new approach of investments into the next generation.”

He and his wife, Tonya, have two children between them. The Georgia State Senate 2nd District covers parts of Savannah, Garden City, and Port Wentworth.