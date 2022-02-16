Orchestra Noir, All-Black Orchestra, Headlines Savannah Black Heritage Festival

Headlining the 33rd Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival will be Orchestra Noir, an all-black orchestra out of Atlanta, Ga. Orchestra Noir is an all-black orchestra that was founded in 2016 by Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers. Through orchestral performance, Orchestra Noir celebrates the cultural achievements of African-American music pioneers by being inclusive of all genres of music, including Classical, Hip-hop and R&B. Their rise to be one of the most talked-about orchestras in the nation continues to successfully bring orchestral music to diverse, younger audiences in grand and spectacular fashion that will prove itself to be innovative.

Most notably, Orchestra Noir has been worked with international hip-hop stars Cardi B., 2Chainz, Migos, Clifford “T.I.” Harris, and 9x Grammy Award-winning super-producer Bryan-Michael Cox of the So So Def Record Label founded by Jermaine Dupree. The public is invited to join in the virtual performance on Saturday, February 19th at 9:30 am on WSAV-NBC and 6:30 pm on WSAV-CW. The performance can also be viewed at www.savannahblackheritagefestival.org or the Savannah Black Heritage Festival’s YouTube page.

Be sure to call 912-358-4309 or visit www.savannahblackheritagefestival.org for more details.