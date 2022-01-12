OPINION/EDITORIAL

Since being elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, the one constant complaint I have heard from my constituents has been about the Chatham Area Transportation Authority, or CAT. The issues are easy to talk about as the media has covered the problems plaguing CAT. This includes the revolving door of executive change-over, fraudulent actions that have sent people to prison, lack of pay for drivers, poor service and the list goes on. After much research, meeting with board members, discussing the topic with community leaders and users of the system, the time has come for a major revamping on how CAT services our county.

Last year in the 2021 General Assembly session, I introduced legislation to revamp the CAT board allowing the members of the General Assembly to appoint two members of the Board, require the appointment of a new members of any new municipality agreeing to join the system and requiring greater oversight of the system. The purpose of my legislation is to start the conversation on how we, as elected government representatives to you, can make this necessary transportation service is performed.

This year I have dedicated to come up with a comprehensive plan, soliciting input from the Chatham County, the entity with oversight, The City of Savannah who provides the greatest amount of tax dollars and in dealing with other municipalities, especially on the westside of our county where most of the economic growth has taken place. Essentially, we need routes where the jobs are.

To start the conversation, I believe certain things must happen. First and foremost, the Board must be revamped to be more inclusive and more engaged within our community and their service communities. This takes effort and commitment. Secondly, the business community must become engaged to get bus service to bring employees to the job sites. This requires business leaders cajoling their local city councils to do more, the various Chambers of Commerce and business entities to bring in transportation experts to figure out how best that works, and the costs associated with enhanced service to those unserved areas.

We also must change the attitude that this isn’t a personal fiefdom of the County Commission. It is the heart and soul for the county for many citizens who need to get to their place of employment and the cost of a car, gasoline and parking becomes prohibitive. This isn’t a racial issue but a economic issue. One that requires all of us to work together in the community to create unique fixes to the challenges facing CAT. The time is now, and it starts with all of us coming to the table.

This is a PAID ANNOUNCEMENT