Open Houses Scheduled About The Future of the Fairgrounds Property

By Savannah Tribune | on July 07, 2021

 
 

Fifth District Alderwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Estella E. Shabazz and Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, will host community meetings about the future of the Fairgrounds. Residents will have the opportunity to meet with City of Savannah staff and developers to learn about the three proposals for the property.

The open housestyle meetings will be held on Tuesday, July 13, at the Fairgrounds property, located at 4701 Meding St., and Wednesday, July 14, at the Savannah Civic Center. Both are scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and residents can drop in at any time.

The three development teams will be on-site at both events to explain their plans and answer questions. Comments and feedback are encouraged.

The proposals will be presented to council on July 15.

