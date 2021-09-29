OneSeed, Inc. September Mini Grant Awarded to 4 The Jewel

OneSeed, Inc., is a local nonprofit that supports other nonprofits through three initiatives: Seed Money (Mini Grants), Deep Roots (Board Development), and Twining Stems (Community Collaboration).

OneSeed, Inc., is proud to announce that 4 the JewelNUGlobal,Inc.has been named as the recipient September 2021 $500 Seed Money Resource Mini Grant Initiative.

“I founded this organization to align resources to small organizations invested in our community. We must keep these organizations funded for important functions and resources to be provided back to the communities. Nonprofits provide invaluable and often overlooked contributions to our community”, said Executive Director for OneSeed, Inc., Moncello Stewart.

4 the Jewel N U, Inc. provides a unified effort to raise public awareness, resources, education, emotional support, and guidance to survivors of domestic violence towards a healthier lifestyle.

OneSeed, Inc., a local nonprofit organization that realizes that funding, programming, board development, and exposure are major components that impact nonprofits.

For more information about OneSeed, Inc., on how to apply for monthly mini grant, or to donate to OneSeed’s cause, please visit www.oneseedinc.com.