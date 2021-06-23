OneSeed, Inc. Announces June Recipient; The B.E. Loved Moore Foundation Inc. Awarded Resource Mini Grant

OneSeed, Inc., a local nonprofit, supporting other small, local nonprofits realize and reach their full potential through three initiatives, Seed Money (Mini Grants), Deep Roots (Board Development), and Twining Stems (Community Collaborations); selected The B.E. Loved Moore Foundation Inc. as the June recipient of a $500 grant as a part of their Seed Money Resource Mini Grant initiative.

“I founded this organization to align resources to small organizations invested in the well-being of our community. This grant gives us the opportunity to say a personalized thank you to those doing the impressive work in the community,” said Moncello Stewart, OneSeed, Inc. Founder and Executive Director.

Latecka founded The B.E. Loved Moore Foundation Inc., leading to her dynamic work with young girls and boys who need genuine leaders with a desire to guide, mentor and serve them on their journey to adulthood. Their mission is to Empower, Encourage, Educate youth between 10-15 years of age to become more confident within themselves during their adolescences years. Desiring youth to be the best version of themselves by introducing them to fun activities and through provoking experiences. The B.E. Loved Moore Foundation Inc. strive to be an organization that not only services the community, but helps educate children on health, wellness, finances and most importantly developing a level sense of community.

Through amazing community support and business partnerships, OneSeed, Inc, will continue to provide monthly minigrants to deserving small nonprofits and community organizations.

For more information about the application process or to become a Seed Sower and donate, please visit the website at www.onseedinc.com