One Of The Country’s Largest Black Family-Owned Construction Companies Invests In Savannah

With a 70-year history of building structures that shape skylines and communities in Georgia and beyond, H. J. Russell & Company (Russell), founded in Atlanta by the late Herman J. Russell in 1952, has strong roots within Georgia and is one of the largest minority owned firms in the country and state. Those roots have been stretching towards Savannah and have finally reached the city in a meaningful way. Russell has developed, designed, built, renovated, and managed some of the nation’s most complex, high profile projects involving multiple stakeholders and requiring exceptional diplomacy and skill, including the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the HHRM JV (Holder, Hunt, Russell, Moody Joint Venture) and The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC with Clark Construction and Smoot Construction.

Since establishing its office at 25 Bull Street a year ago, Russell has made its intentions clear that building communities goes beyond using brick and mortar, but it includes building up communities by giving back. Most notably, Russell’s philanthropic arm, Russell CARES, co-hosted the Environmental Heroes Awards Luncheon, honoring Chatham County’s environment and the first responders that protect it daily. Also, in the spirit of exposing local students to S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering and math) career opportunities, including those in construction and program management, they recently sponsored The Big Tide Environmental Career Expo where more than more than 500 Chatham County high school students were able to take advantage of exploring the possibilities with 40 environmental career vendors.

“We’re excited about engaging with the community and contributing to meaningful efforts that make Savannah an incredible city.” said Paul Bryant, Vice President of External Affairs, Russell. “As the person who spearheads Russell CARES, we are humbled by the welcoming spirit of Savannah and look forward to exploring the possibilities in partnership.”

Within the last several years, the company has concentrated its business development efforts in the “Southern Smile” territory of the country, from Texas to Washington, D.C. Russell has offices in Atlanta, Savannah and Dallas, Texas.

“Savannah has always been a desirable market for us to have a presence in, as it’s one of the largest and most beautiful seaport cities in Georgia,” said Michael B. Russell, CEO, Russell. “The city’s unique architecture, historic preservation requirements, and sense of community—along with the tremendous growth underscored by the 2020 Census—makes it an exciting time to develop our footprint here.”

