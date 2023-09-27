One Love Animal Rescue to Host a Pet Adoption Event and a Free Pet Vaccination Event

By Savannah Tribune | on September 27, 2023

One Love Animal Rescue received a $4,000 grant from the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), as part of the ASPCA® & Subaru Loves Pets Grant Program, to host two events. The first is a pet adoption event at Chatham Parkway Subaru on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 11 AM to 1 PM featuring lovable dogs and cats looking for forever homes.

The second event is a free dog and cat vaccination and microchipping event at Daffin Park (Washington & Waters Entrance) on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 10 AM to 1 PM. The grant will cover core vaccinations and microchipping for owned cats and dogs. No appointments necessary but supplies are limited to the first 75 pets. Services are also limited to 2 pets per household.

One Love Animal Rescue is hosting the vaccine event as a part of its Operations Pet Solutions Program, which provides pet owners in need with resources to keep their pets instead of being forced to surrender them. Vouchers for low-cost spay and neuter services will be provided to interested pet parents. All dogs must be on a leash, and all cats must be in separate carriers. Operation Pet Solutions will have leashes, limited carriers, and pet food onsite for those in need.

