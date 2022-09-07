One Last Twirl For Serena Williams

Photo: www.serenawilliams.com | Credit: bit.ly/3Rnsi61%5B/caption%5D

The 2022 U.S. Open is the 142nd edition of tennis’ US Open and the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the year. It is held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Serena Williams played her first U. S. Open in 1998 when she was only 16 years old.

Last Friday, she walked from the Arthur Ash Stadium just a few weeks from turning 41. She played with such athleticism and emotion as she made one last run at Margaret Court and her all-time benchmark of 24 Grand Slam singles titles over a 25 year period. But her third-round match against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic, the 1,014th of her career, would be her last—a 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 defeat.

Back in September, Serena told Vogue that she needed to have 2 feet into her tennis game. But she was feeling more like evolving into the next chapter of her life.

After the defeat, Serena walked onto the court one last time to thank her parents and her sister Venus and give the audience “one last twirl.”

“I thank everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side for so many years, decades, literally decades,” said Williams through tears on the court. “It all started with my parents. They deserve everything. I’m grateful for them. These are happy tears, I guess. And I wouldn’t be Serena if it wasn’t for Venus. Thank you, Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed.”

“It’s been a fun ride. It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on in my life.”

The world will be watching to see what the next chapter will bring to Serena Williams.