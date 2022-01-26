Old Savannah Tours To Host Job Fair – January 31 & February 1

Old Savannah Tours is hosting a job fair on January 31 from 4–9 p.m. and February 1 from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at its office at 41 Wahlstrom Road in Savannah.

Old Savannah Tours is a locally owned and operated company with tours created by Savannahians and informed by hometown expertise. Founded in 1979, Old Savannah Tours takes pride in maintaining a non-corporate, friendly work atmosphere. An equal opportunity employer, the local tour company is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions with flexible scheduling. Positions for hire include:

Daytime sales representatives

Nighttime sales representatives

Drivers (CDL class B with passenger endorsement)

Drivers (non-CDL)

Actors/performers (day and night)

Tour guides

Ghost tour guides

Office staff

Mechanics

Maintenance

Concierges

For qualifying individuals, Old Savannah Tours is offering bonuses of up to $1,000 as well as benefits such as a new and improved healthcare plan, 401(k) program and PTO plan. Applicants attending the job fair should be prepared for an “on-the-spot” interview. A resume is preferred but not required. Applicants should bring their driver’s license or identification card along with a social security card.