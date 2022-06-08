Ogeechee Riverkeeper Organizes Watershed Scavenger Hunt Using New Technology

Participants will photograph and geotag items using what3words

Ogeechee Riverkeeper

(ORK) is encouraging people to get out in nature and explore the watershed by participating in a virtual scavenger hunt. Participants are given a list of items to find and identify for points. Instead of physically gathering items, the rules are to photograph and geotag them. Participants earn extra points by using the geolocation app what- 3words, a service that assigns a three-word name to every 10 square feet on the planet.

“We saw a chance to combine our efforts to protect, preserve, and improve our watershed with a fun, interactive game,” said Meaghan Walsh Gerard, communications director for ORK. “By sharing their photography, and tagging it, other users can see the beauty of our region, and ORK can potentially gain important information about where certain plants and animals live.” The app is also helpful for identifying cleanup locations or pinpointing pollution issues. “Many of those spots don’t have a typical street address, and it’s much easier to share three words than a GPS coordinate,” she adds.

Winners will be calculated by a points system and will receive prizes from ORK and from what- 3words. The family-friendly event began May 24, National Scavenger Hunt Day, and runs through June 30, 2022. Participants can find the list of scavenger hunt items and all the rules at www.ogeecheeriverkeeper.org/scavenger-hunt/.