Official Statement From The Family of Pastor Matthew Southall Brown, Sr.

The family of Reverend Matthew Southall Brown, Sr, Pastor Emeritus of St. John (“The Mighty Fortress”) Baptist Church officially announces the passing and Celebration of Life services.

The Community service will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, at 6:00 pm at the Savannah Civic Center in the Johnny Mercer Theater.

A Private, Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, for the family.

Our hearts are filled with gratitude to Mayor Van R. Johnson and the Savannah Community for the love given our Dad and for the support given to the family in this time of sorrow. Maxine B. Jones, on behalf of the family of Pastor Matthew Southall Brown, Sr.

Be Encouraged: “All Is

Well!” (Proverbs 3:5-6)