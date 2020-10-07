October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer is a type of cancer where cells in the breast tissue divide and grow without normal control. It is a widespread and random disease, striking women and men of all ages and races. It is estimated that more than 1.6 million new cases of breast cancer occurred among women worldwide in 2010. The exact cause of the disease is unknown, and at this time, there is no cure.

But there is hope. Thanks to heightened awareness, early detection through screening, improved treatment methods and increased access to breast health services, people have a greater chance of survival than ever before.

Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia will sponsor Worship in Pink. This is Komen Coastal Georgia’s program with local places of worship. Volunteers can train congregations about breast health and available resources. Worship in Pink Ambassador Zoom Training will be on Tuesday, October 6 at 12:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 7 at 4:00 p.m. To sign up, please contact 912-232-2535 or julie@komencoastalgeorgia.org.

Komen Coastal Georgia is hosting a Survivor Car Parade on Saturday, October 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for survivors who are registered for Race for the Cure. Participants can decorate their cars pink to drive by the Komen office at 7505 Waters Ave. Registered survivors will receive survivor beads, Komen bracelets, and a sweet treat. To RSVP, please contact 912-232-2535 or julie@komencoastalgeorgia.org.

Wet Willie’s Koozies for Boobies is being hosted all October. A portion of proceeds from pink ribbon koozies, coolies, and tee shirts in-store (Savannah and Tybee locations) will benefit Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia. Special pink drinks will also be featured for the month as well as a special nonalcoholic flavor.

Komen Coastal Georgia’s Race for the Cure is on Saturday, October 17 at 8:00 a.m. Participants are encouraged to ‘Race Where You Are.’ After a kick-off at 8:00 a.m. on WTOC and Facebook Live, supporters can walk or run in their neighborhoods. Prior to event day, runners and walkers are encouraged to fundraise for a cure. Registration is $20 and includes a t-shirt. To sign up, please visit www.komencoastalgeorgia.org.