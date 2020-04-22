Obama Proudly Endorses Joe Biden For President

ormer President Barack

Obama endorses Vice President Joe Biden and stated “Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made and he became a close friend, and I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now. He’s someone who’s own life has taught him how to persevere, how to bounce back when you’ve been knocked down.” Obama speaks highly of Vice President Joe Biden, stating no matter what the circumstances were he made it happen.

Obama announced all of Biden’s trials to ex press the empathy that he has for the American peo ple. are Obama states that we in a time of need of leadership that demonstrates that the spirit of looking out for one another cannot just be restricted to our homes, workplaces, neighborhoods or houses of worship, it also has to be reflected in our national government which represents Vice President Joe Biden’s vision, “We are in a battle for the soul of America. It’s time to remember who we are. We’re Americans: tough and resilient. We choose hope over fear. Science over fiction. Truth over lies. And unity over division. We treat each other with dignity, we leave nobody behind, and we give hate no safe harbor.” Obama also signifies how Vice President Joe Biden has made sacrifices to make things happen for his family, and not once forgot his values or the moral fiber that his parents passed on to him that made him who he is today.

Obama states how Vice President Joe Biden was an incredible partner and how he was there when he needed him the most. Obama also expresses how he helped him as they rebuilt from the great recession and rescued the American auto industry. He asked what every policy will do for the middle class and that’s why Obama asked him to implement the recovery act which saved millions of jobs and got people back on their feet. Obama asked Vice President Joe to implement the act, “Because Joe gets stuff done”. He also assisted Obama in managing H1N1 to prevent the Ebola epidemic from becoming the type of pandemic that we’re seeing now. Obama expresses that Biden has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery. These are a few of the reasons Obama chose to endorse Vice President Joe Biden for President of The United States.