November Is National Runaway Prevention Month Park Place to Spotlight Resources

National Runaway Prevention Month (NRPM) is a public awareness campaign in November designed to “shine a light” on the experiences of runaway and homeless youth that too often remain invisible. Park Place Outreach is partnering with National Runaway Safeline to spotlight the resources available to support youth in crisis throughout the nation. Stay tuned on Park Place’s social media channels for the month of November to learn more about the issues facing runaway and homeless youth and how to take action.

Chatham County Commissioners presented Park Place with a proclamation at the October 22nd Commission meeting designating November as Runaway Prevention Month.. Judge Tammy Stokes (Board Chair) and Julie Wade (Executive Dir.) accepted the proclamation.

Park Place also has a NRPM Silent Auction going on in the month of November featuring items from local businesses. Here is the link: tinyurl.com/PPONRPM