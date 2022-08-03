“Not Another Church Movie” in Savannah

A few of the scenes in one of the latest films being produced in Savannah will take place in the former historical St. John’s Baptist Church, “The Mighty Fortress” located at 523 Hartridge St. but it is “Not Another Church Movie.”

Slated for theatrical release in Spring 2023, Kevin Daniels, Mickey Rourke, Vivica Fox, Lamorne Morris, and other comedy legends, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Lamorne Morris, and Kyla Pratt, star in Monty the Dog Productions’ spoof-comedy “Not Another Church Movie.”

“Not Another Church Movie” is a wild ride through the fabulous world of Taylor Pherry (Daniels), an ambitious young man given a holy mission from God Himself: to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community. His only concern? His family and community. What he doesn’t know is that the Devil (Rourke) has plans of his own.

The film is co-directed by Johnny Mack, writer for improv game show “Wild ‘N Out,” and James Michael Cummings, known for his role in “City on a Hill.”

According to the starring actor, Kevin Daniels, who plays the leading roles of Taylor Pherry (pronounced with a silent “P”) and Madude Hims, the film is a parody of and a homage to all of Tyler Perry’s films in one.

“You meet Madude Hims who is a very sassy little woman who wants to protect her family and will shoot you if you get out of line, and there’s Tyler Pherry, who is an entrepreneur who discovers that he is a writer and he writes a story and we get “Not Another Church Movie,” Daniels explains.

Daniels shares that the film is a reflection of pop-culture.

“It’s who we are today,” he says.

According to the co-director, this marks a new beginning to parody comedy.

“The parody comedy genre is making a huge comeback and ‘Not Another Church Movie’ is stepping up to lead the charge,” says Cummings.