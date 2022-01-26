Nominations Being Accepted For SCI’s Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, is seeking nominations from the public for its annual Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award. This award honors people who have contributed significantly to their community, who inspire others by the difference they have made to their communities, and who best exemplify a life well lived.

Nominees must be at least 65 years old and live within Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, or Liberty counties. Nominees may be an individual or a couple. Self-nominations are allowed.

Honorees must be able to attend the awards luncheon on May 20.

Nomination forms are available at the SCI office and online at seniorcitizensinc.org/ legends. Completed forms may be submitted directly online or mailed to SCI at 3025 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31405. To be considered, nominations must be received by February 11.

For more details or sponsorship information for the Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award Luncheon, please contact Anne Cordeiro at acordeiro@ seniorcitizens-inc.org or at 912-236-0363.